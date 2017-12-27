In A Monetary Collapse Will Coins Rule The Day? Video – McAlvany Financials

This week we answer your questions from the last few months covering topics like the eroding confidence in the US Dollar. What are the consequences of debt in an infinite money supply environment? If we have a monetary collapse will coins rule the day? Will banks ever accept bullion? We’ll talk about gold and silver storage, the risks of confiscation, and the differences between mining stocks and the physical asset.



