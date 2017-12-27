Martin Armstrong – Down 39000 or Higher! Podcast – Financial Survival Network

When we first started speaking with Martin Armstrong the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at a paltry 16000. Today it’s approaching 25000 and has never looked back. While his timing of the advance hasn’t been completely accurate, his call on the direction has been one of the few correct ones. And according to Martin, it’s not close to being done. Look for it to head to 39000 or even higher. The reason is simple, the rest of the world is an even bigger mess than the US. And there’s more good news, the Trump tax cuts will unleash the US economy bigly! Companies that haven’t been competitive in decades will all of sudden find themselves as world class competitors. Europe and Asia are in a tizzy over it. The results will soon be felt.

