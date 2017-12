John Rubino–Always Be Careful When Shorting the Big Short Video – Financial Survival Network

Short sellers need dopamine too. Bubbles are dopamine triggers, in fact some of the best known to man available without a prescription. We’re just wired to engage in behavior that spurs dopamine production. We can’t help ourselves which is why we keep getting sucked into bubbles and why you’re just naturally a Bubbler.



Video Source

