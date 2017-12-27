Gold, Silver And The Mining Stocks Are Headed Into The Stratosphere In 2018! from King World News

There is something big brewing in the gold, silver and mining share markets as we head into 2018.

December 26 ( King World News) – The gold mining stocks are finally looking to assert themselves and lead the metals higher…

This Will Launch The Bull Market In Mining Stocks

Below is a 5-year chart of the HUI (Gold Mining Index). The HUI is set for a monthly close in December above the 50-month moving average. If that December monthly close above the 50-month moving average takes place, watch for January, February and March closes above the 50-month moving average, which would mark the first time the HUI has had 4 consecutive closes above the 50-month moving average in more than 5 years (see chart below)!

HUI Breaking Back Above Key 50-Month Moving Average

Gold Hinting Massive HUI Breakout Is Coming!

Below you can see that the gold ETF (GLD) has already had 5, about to be 6, consecutive closes above the 50-month moving average (see chart below).

