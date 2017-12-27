Five Russian Cryptocurrency Projects You Should Know About by Nina Lyon – Russia-Insider

Russia has produced lots of prominent figures in the crypto industry, including Vitalik Buterin and Igor Barinov. These days, it’s almost impossible to come across some ICO landing page without seeing at least one Russian name on the team.

While projects like Ethereum and Blocknotary went global and are hardly related to Russia itself, the country seems to have more prominent projects and people it could contribute to the expanding blockchain universe. Even though the regulatory environment in Russia remains ambiguous with controversial statements issued by government officials almost every week, these projects managed to not only to emerge but to truly flourish.

Waves

Waves, a Moscow-based project led by Sasha Ivanov, hit the headlines back in 2016 with their platform that offered nothing other than killing Kickstarter. Since then, it has become a global public blockchain platform providing shared infrastructure with highly functional and intuitive tools. The company has held one of the most successful ICOs ever, raising $16 million way before crowd sales became mainstream in the crypto community.

While the company stresses that Waves is, first of all, a platform, and only then a token, the price of the WAVES token is currently at its all-time high near $7.45. Since its launch, Waves has partnered with Gazprombank Digital, Deloitte, and Microsoft Azure. It is one of the world’s best-known projects from Russia.

BioCoin

BioCoin was conceived by Russian farming network LavkaLavka that partners with small farming businesses to offer fresh and eco-friendly products at its network of stores and restaurants. Currently, it is the only cryptocurrency officially admitted to selling at government-backed platform Voskhod. BioCoin is intended as a platform bringing all eco-farmers and their customers together.

LavkaLavka has a long history of being cryptocurrency-friendly. It is one of a handful of local companies accepting Bitcoin. With BioCoin, it hopes to make things easier for farmers who wish to develop their household but can’t afford a loan or to compete with major agricultural holdings. BioCoin is also intended as a means to reward, raise funds, and trade. Moreover, thanks to their involvement in government-backed programs, BioCoin might become one of the world’s first officially recognized digital assets.

