Chemotherapy sends John McCain to the hospital … Will he suffer “chemo brain” from toxic chemo drugs? by: Jayson Veley – Natural News

For many years, conservatives across the country have strongly disagreed with Arizona Senator John McCain over a number of issues in which he has sided more with the Left than the Right. Politics aside, however, McCain’s recent announcement that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer is something that the entire country can and should unite on. We wish the Arizona Senator the best of luck, and will most certainly keep him and his family in our prayers.

McCain missed the Republican tax plan vote to rest and recover from the effects of his chemotherapy treatment in a local hospital. McCain plans on remaining in Arizona through the holidays, and even though his absence will most likely complicate the GOP’s efforts to pass the controversial tax bill, it is probably best that he takes it easy for the time being and temporarily detaches from the stressful world of politics.

For many people, John McCain’s decision to undergo chemotherapy has renewed the debate in this country over the potential risks of the anti-cancer treatment, with some even arguing that chemotherapy does more harm than good. This is certainly not the case for everybody, nor should chemotherapy be taken off the table of choices for people who want it. But at the very least, it’s worth reviewing the facts.

This past summer, Natural News founder Mike Adams reported on new research that was conducted at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, which found that contrary to the intent of chemotherapy, the treatment actually spreads cancer throughout the body. This particular study, led by Dr. George Karagiannis, specifically focused on breast cancer, but researchers also plan to examine the cancer-spreading effects of chemotherapy on other tissues in the near future.

According to a summary of the study:

The authors discovered that several types of chemotherapy can increase the amounts of TMEM complexes and circulating tumor cells in the bloodstream.

The summary concludes:

Chemotherapy, despite decreasing tumor size, increases the risk of metastatic dissemination.

In other words, and as Mike Adams pointed out, even though chemotherapy can be effective when it comes to actually shrinking the size of tumors, it works as something of an activation key for future cancer cells to spread throughout the body. At the very least, this is something that people should consider before making the decision to receive extensive chemotherapy treatment.

Yet another study conducted by researchers at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City attempted to explain how chemotherapy was impacting upcoming generations. While the researchers didn’t find any conclusive data that suggested that children of male chemo patients had lower fertility rates, they did discover that daughters of female chemo patients had an astonishing 71 percent fewer children than the general population.

Additionally, the sons of female cancer patients had 87 percent fewer children when compared to the general population. The research ultimately suggests that chemotherapy treatment has a negative impact on women and their children, thereby hindering their ability to procreate (Related: If you would like more information on chemotherapy and the potential risks associated with it, visit chemotherapy.news).

The researchers concluded:

Chemotherapy given to women may have intergenerational effects on fertility. Further research should evaluate the germ line and gametes of children born to mothers exposed to chemotherapy for genetic and epigenetic changes.

This, too, highlights yet another potential risk of receiving chemotherapy, and should be strongly considered before cancer patients choose to undergo the treatment.

