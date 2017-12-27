The Central Banks Position Themselves To Transition The World Into Their New System (Video)
Consumer confidence declines while the spread between current future expectations is the widest in history. MasterCard reported that the retail season is off to a great start and it beat all records. But looking at the data it barely is above 2016 and if you go back in time it is well below the previous years. People using debt is not a good indicator on how the retail industry is really doing. Most of the products will be returned and the debt for most retailers is coming due in 2018.The Government report shows the market is overvalued. The central banks begin to position themselves to transition the world into their crypto coin.