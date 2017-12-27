Autopsy being conducted on 83rd doctor (osteopath) found dead by Erin Elizabeth – Health Nut News
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the death of the 83rd doctor in my unintended holistic doctor death series. Dr. Tony Starr, an Osteopath, aged 52, was pronounced dead at the residence where he was found by friends after he failed to respond to text and telephone messages. He leaves behind his wife and children.
An autopsy has been ordered even though the sheriff does not suspect foul play, but we’ve seen this before and know that often times the authorities and families of the deceased change their minds.
According to the sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the residence at approximately 2:16 p.m. Saturday after the discovery of Starr’s body. United Ambulance was also requested at the residence in the village.1
