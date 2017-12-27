Alarming Story Out Of SKorea Confirms Experts Worst Fears And Shows How War Could Bring America To A Standstill In Days By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline

With the eyes of the entire world on the Korean peninsula with recent warnings from DOD head James Mattis that “storm clouds are gathering” there, we’d be wise to take a step back and take a quick look at a key event in the history of the region that many are now warning could lead to the next global catastrophe and a devastating apocalypse.

Following the 1950 to 1953 Korean war which led to the deaths of thousands of Koreans due to outbreaks of cholera, typhus, typhoid and smallpox, deaths which the Korean regime blamed upon the United States, North Korea began to develop one of the most deadly biological weapons program in the world in the 1960’s.

As The Independent reported back on October 23rd, in addition to its nuclear program, North Korea is likely now mass producing biological weapons such as smallpox, the plague and anthrax and if this new story from Sky News is any indication, their anthraxprogram is likely well beyond what might have been previously thought.

As they report, a North Korean soldier who recently defected from North Korea was immune to anthrax. A disease that can kill in less than 24 hours, anthrax antibodies were found in his blood, raising fears the regime could use the disease as a weapon. And as we see detailed below, this latest development helps show how a war with North Korea could bring America to a standstill in days.

South Korean authorities confirmed the soldier, who has not been identified, was either exposed to or vaccinated against anthrax and had developed immunity to it, UPI reported.

Also warning within their story that Kim’s regime was testing bioweapons with the end game of being able to load anthrax on to ICBM missiles to use against their enemies as also heard in the first video below from Pastor Paul Begley, Japan’s Asahi newspaper reported that the US was aware of the tests, which were being carried out to determine whether the anthrax bacteria could survive the high temperatures on re-entry from space. From the Sky News story:

North Korea denied the claims and said it would “take revenge” on the US for claiming it was developing biological weapons.

The discovery of anthrax antibodies has raised tensions in Seoul. The South Korean military has not yet issued an anthrax vaccine. Defence ministry spokesman Choi Hyun Soo has said a vaccine “is expected to be developed by the end of 2019”.

Anthrax is an infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It can be contracted through the skin, lungs, intestines or through an injection.Symptoms include raised spots or blisters on the skin, fever and chills, shortness of breath, chest pains and shock.

Airborne infection of the disease is the most deadly and can kill quickly if not treated immediately. It can be treated with antibiotics. In response to ICBM tests by the North Korea regime, the UN Security Council unanimously passed new sanctions last week.

And while Kim Jong Un and North Korea claim that the new sanctions passed against them last week were ‘an act of war’ against them, the December 22nd tweet from President Trump seen above saying “The World Wants Peace, Not Death” shows us the two vastly different directions all of this could take in the days, weeks and months ahead.



As Michael Snyder reported over at his End of the American Dream website back in April of 2017, a war with North Korea would be fundamentally different from other wars with this very specific warning to those still sleeping: Most Americans have no idea that biological weapons could potentially bring our nation to a complete and utter standstill within a matter of days.

