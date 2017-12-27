A 25 Point Blueprint For A Pro-Trump Congress by Michael Snyder – End of the American Dream

In 2016 the Trump movement took the White House, and now in 2018 we can take control of Congress. The mainstream media and the Democrats are eagerly anticipating a massive anti-Trump backlash in November 2018, but I say that the mid-term elections will be a golden opportunity to give President Trump dozens of new allies in Congress. The Make America Great Again agenda is a winning agenda, and if we are able to mobilize pro-Trump forces all over the nation we can pull off another miracle next November. But first, we have got to win the Republican primaries that will start happening early next year, because otherwise we won’t even have any pro-Trump candidates to vote for in the mid-term elections.

We have identified several dozen major pro-Trump candidates all over the nation, and you can find that list on Facebook right here. If you know of another pro-Trump candidate that should be added to that list, please let me know.

The mainstream media would like us to believe that Trump’s support is falling, but the truth is that he has very high approval ratings among Republicans from coast to coast. If we can get the voters to understand who the pro-Trump candidates are, we should be able to win primary after primary all over the nation.

In the end, it isn’t that complicated. We just need to take our pro-Trump message and share it everywhere that we possibly can. The following are 25 basic pro-Trump principles that I am running on, and I believe that they could be used as a blueprint for pro-Trump candidates across the country…

#1 A Pro-Trump Conservative – Donald Trump helped restore my faith in America by winning the 2016 election, and I will fight like mad to implement his agenda if I am elected to Congress.

loading...

Sharing is caring!