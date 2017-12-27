2017, The Year of the Truth Bomb! (Part 1) by Bill Holter – Miles Franklin

Here we are at the end of 2017 with more “truth bombs” released than I could have imagined! In fact, I believe we probably received more “truth” in just one year than collectively in all of human history. This is a sad statement because it also means we have lived behind more lies than at any time prior. Also surprising is none individually have cracked the dam called “confidence”. But do not be fooled as it looks as if the entire dam is moving, particularly in the last few weeks!

As we have stressed all year long and prior, our entire lifestyle relies on credit …and credit relies on confidence. The “truth bomb” thesis from the very beginning came from our belief that confidence will break once enough lies are fully and obviously exposed showing our entire lives (standard of living) as a fallacy. The global standard of living has evolved hand in hand with the credit bubble, it will also deflate hand in hand as the bubble pops. “Truth” will be the catalyst!

The topic is so broad it had to be broken down into 3 (possibly 4?)parts. Our goal is to build categories from individual stories shedding light for you the reader to connect dots. During the year, we heard from readers asking “why” we discuss, politics, the rule of law, geopolitics/international tensions rather than sticking to economics, finance, and ultimately silver/gold? The answer is simple, as the various lies are exposed and the dominoes begin to fall, each truth will create a drop in confidence and push more and more capital out of the rigged casinos toward “safety”. It is human nature to pull in your horns and go back to basics when trust becomes and issue. Another way to say this is for “scared” money, all roads will lead toward gold and silver because they ARE “trust” on their own. The road to silver and gold are paved with many broken promises …which truth bombs are in the process of fully exposing!

Yes I fully expect to hear from trolls and even the well meaning, “gold and silver are rigged and suppressed, why will capital gravitate there”? This is also simple, and in reality the “core” to all of the rigging. Gold and silver are money themselves and thus direct competition to government “issued” currency. Metals have no “promise” or liability attached to them to be “trusted”. When confidence breaks, even more unimaginable truths of all sorts will come forth as they always do when the tide goes out. Capital will move away from investments that require “trusting” someone else to perform. Physical gold and silver supplies will be overwhelmed exposing the ultimate truth …there is nowhere near the amounts of physical gold and silver available as depicted by the paper markets! THIS fraud is the ultimate truth bomb they must desperately prevent from coming forth!

Before we get started, this link http://educateinspirechange.org/alternative-news/dont-believe-conspiracies-58-admitted-false-flag-attacks/ is interesting because many “conspiracy theories” in the past and going back many years have already been outed to ho hum response. No one has cared because their lives were not impacted and the revelations were made many many years after the fact. The current truth bombs are different, because they expose the current or recent day events. They are basically real time and will be met with real time anger. These truths cover nearly all facets of everyday life and in many cases are 180 degrees from what is present belief and “proper protocol”.

To start, let’s look at “government” and I believe there is no better place to start than where the rock started rolling downhill to begin with …911 (yes I know, JFK’s assassination was the real starting line). This is not a new topic and has been covered by many over the years. The thing is this, 911 will become a lightning rod once other “conspiracies” and “out there thought” is exposed as hard fact. To many, 911 is a bridge too far mentally to arrive at even if the hard evidence points 100% to controlled demolitions. Once the masses begin to see hard proof and extent of the evil that exists and has existed in so many other areas, the “leap” in thought of 911 will be like stepping out of bed in the morning. Building #7 is the most obvious. This two year study was released in Sept. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRkgIV8U9f0 Please watch, the information cannot be argued with.

