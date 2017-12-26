Strange Events On Another Front – U.S. Navy Cryptically Tweets ‘Julian Assange’ After His Twitter Account Mysteriously Disappears And Reappears By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s Twitter account mysteriously disappeared on Christmas Eve and just as mysteriously reappeared early Christmas morning. Neither Twitter nor the official Wikileaks account explained why users looking for Assange’s account received the “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” message, and after Assange’s page came back up, his subsequent tweets did not reference the event, but did call out an article about it for misinformation.

Twitter users can deactivate and reactivate their own accounts, as can Twitter, so no one really knows exactly what happened to Assanges’s account, but a number of other extremely strange events have come to light, following some very cryptic tweets from Assange over the course of the last month.

The only possible reference by Wikileaks to Assange’s account disappearing and then reappearing, also highlights another bit of strangeness that occurred on December 25, to which Wikileaks dubs as “oddities”

Despite some oddities from the US Navy and Twitter today and increased physical surveillance @JulianAssange‘s physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered–confined without charge in violation of two UN rulings requiring the UK to set him free.

The same morning Assange’s account suddenly reappeared, the U.S. Navy’s official and verified account tweeted out two words with quotation marks: “Julian Assange,” and then deleted the tweet, but not before it was captured via a screen shot, shared by Wikileaks, with the message “Here a screenshot of the deleted @USNavy Christmas tweet about @JulianAssange. Note the use of quotation marks.”

In response to a user highlighting the strange reference to Assange by a U.S. military branch on social media, the U.S. Navy account attempted to explain what happened, yet their explanation is just as strange as their initial tweet.

In a two message series of tweets, they stated “This morning, an inadvertent keystroke by an authorized user of the U.S. Navy Office of Information’s Digital Media Engagement Team caused the trending term “Julian Assange” to be tweeted from the Navy’s official Twitter account (@USNavy). (1/2)” They concluded their explanation with “The inadvertent tweet was briefly posted for a few seconds before it was quickly deleted by the same authorized user. The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics. (2/2)”

I am not sure what software the Navy’s Digital Media Engagement Team uses, but as many Twitter commenters pointed out in the comments to that thread, it takes more than one “inadvertent keystroke,” to copy, paste and then hit enter or “tweet” to send a message.

While there isn’t anything overtly threatening or even surprising in the U.S. Navy monitoring social media trending hashtags, when a series of events happen, especially in a month where Assange and Wikileaks have highlighted other strange occurrences, it always seems prudent to take a step back and look at them all together as a bigger picture.

The problem there is sometimes that brings up more questions than it does answers.

