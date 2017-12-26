Keiser Report: The Luxury Handbag Market Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss stores of value and bitcoin investors seeking hypnotherapy to gain access to old, forgotten but now valuable wallets. In the second half, Max interviews entrepreneur Jeff Berk to discuss the luxury handbag market?! Why do investors (mostly women) pay so much for a handbag? And what are the economics of ‘pay to pay’?

