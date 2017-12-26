INSANITY: Teacher fired for “misgendering” a student sues school, calls policies “totalitarian” by: Robert Jonathan – Natural News

A math teacher in the U.K. is out of a job because he told two students “well done girls,” which he described as a slip of the tongue. Using the language in question, he was praising them for their hard work.

The teacher, Joshua Sutcliffe, apologized to one of the teens, a transgender student who reportedly identifies as male, but wound up being suspended by the school while it conducted an investigation. Shortly thereafter, the Oxfordshire-based school determined Sutcliffe, 27, had “misgendered” the student and engaged in discrimination, resulting in his dismissal.

In response, Sutcliffe described the school’s equality policies as “totalitarian” in a letter to the headmaster in which he also said he was going to sue, Metro of the U.K. reported. The teacher also explained that he’s not on board with the transgenderism ideology that encourages gender self-selection because it is not in the best interests of children.

Sutcliffe also works as a pastor as a local Christian church and in that context, he maintains that his classroom activities were appropriate, the Daily Mail reported.

I had always tried to respect the pupil and keep a professional attitude as well as my integrity, but it seemed to me that the school was trying to force me to adhere to its liberal, [Leftist] agenda…

While the suggestion that gender is fluid conflicts sharply with my Christian beliefs, I recognize my responsibility as a teacher and Christian to treat each of my pupils with respect. I have balanced these factors by using the pupil’s chosen name, and although I did not intentionally refer to the pupil as a “girl,” I do not believe it is unreasonable to call someone a girl if they were born a girl.

The school also reportedly shut down a bible club that Sutcliffe ran for 100-plus students.

The incident suggests that political correctness may be more rampant in the United Kingdom than it is in the U.S., if that’s even possible. On both sides to the Atlantic, the progressive movement for whatever reason has elevated transgender rights to the top or near the top of its political/cultural agenda, and gender identity/fluidity curriculum has even made its way into the public schools. (Related: Read more about gender issues at Rational.News.)

In April, NaturalNews founding editor Mike Adams wrote, “You can’t believe in biological transgenderism and science at the same time.” He argued that if you believe in science, then you must agree with “the genetic reality that gender expression in humans is binary.”

Sutcliffe has the backing of the Christian Legal Centre in the U.K., which insists that he never received any formal training about how to refer to that particular pupil.

In the clip below from ITV, watch Joshua Sutcliffe describe what happened in the November 2 incident and its aftermath and outline his personal convictions under somewhat hostile/condescending questioning and draw your own conclusions.

