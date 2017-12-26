Homeschool dad sues federal government for kidnapping his 7 children… medical tyranny run amok by: Ethan Huff – Natural News

If ever there was a more pertinent threat to individual liberty and the God-given freedom of parents to care for their children how they best see fit, it is the entity known as “Child Protective Services” (CPS), which all across the country has ripped apart the lives of thousands of families. But an Arkansas family that was victimized by the shady and thoroughly corrupt CPS agency in their home state could soon see justice if a landmark lawsuit they recently filed is successful.

A little over two years ago, Hal Stanley and his wife Michelle learned the hard way about how CPS views parents who defy the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) pharmaceutical mandate for treating sick children. When the couple was found to be harboring a dietary supplement known as miracle mineral solution, or MMS, in their home — MMS is not FDA-approved — armed law enforcement and CPS officials raided the home and kidnapped seven of the family’s home-schooled children.

For no other reason than simply to punish the family for possessing a substance that is known to cure serious conditions like AIDS and cancer — because the FDA hates natural cures, after all — state officials abducted the Stanley children at gunpoint and illegally held them for months on frivolous charges, this being the subject of the new lawsuit.

“At issue are allegations that the government agents violated several Constitutional rights, such as due process, familial association, and unlawful seizure, based on the First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendments, and that those involved with taking the children lied to the court, fabricated evidence, and suppressed exculpatory evidence,” reports Health Impact News.

A full report by Health Impact News on what happened to the Stanleys are where they are today is accessible HealthImpactNews.com.

Arkansas wasting millions in taxpayer dollars trying to defend its tyranny against the Stanleys

It is almost unfathomable to believe that such a scenario can even occur in the “land of the free,” but it happens all the time. In this case, the Stanleys did absolutely nothing other than raise their children mostly off the grid and mind their own business — which often makes one a target in a country like the U.S. that demands total compliance with pharmaceutical, vaccine, and other mandates. (RELATED: Visit Resist.news for daily updates on resisting government tyranny.)

While the Stanleys’ lawsuit stands a real chance at success, it is an uphill battle because the state of Arkansas refuses to relent or admit that it violated the law and committed egregious acts against this innocent family. The state has endless millions to apparently waste on trying to defend itself in court, but the Stanleys’ funds are limited.

This Christian family has been through so much trying to escape the clutches of an out-of-control government apparatus that is shamelessly eager to persecute anyone who veers too far from the fold of politically-correct living and beliefs. They need our help to fight the state and win this victory, which is why they have set up a fundraising page called “But We See Jesus” to see justice served.

“We are seeking redress because we are entitled under the law,” the family’s attorney, Joe Churchwell, wrote in a recent letter. “We will be seeking injunctive relief to force the government to recognize the Bill of Rights.”

“We’re not doing this because we want to or because we think we’re going to get rich,” the letter adds. “This isn’t simply a lawsuit, this is one part of the campaign for accountability and one step in the journey to take back our families’ right to be families.”

