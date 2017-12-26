Gold Market Update by Clive Maund

Over the short to medium-term gold is likely to be buffeted by conflicting cross currents as we will proceed to see a little later, so it is important to keep a handle on the big picture, and for this reason we will start by reminding ourselves how bullish the big picture is for gold by looking at its long-term chart.

On its 10-year chart we see that gold is in the late stages of a large Head-and-Shoulders bottom, which it is expected to break out of not far into 2018. This is a huge base pattern that can support major bullmarket. Points worth noting on this chart are the marked volume buildup during the last half of the year and the steady rise in volume indicators this year, especially the On-balance Volume line – these developments suggest that gold is building up to something, after being a sideshow during 2017 due to rising stockmarkets and the cryptocurrency mania. The key level to note is $1400 – a breakout above this level will signify that gold is leaving behind the base pattern to enter a new bullmarket phase.

The 30-month chart enables us to see in detail the period from the low of the base pattern late in 2015. Following this low, which was the low point of the Head of the Head-and-Shoulders bottom, the gold price rallied quite steeply, which coincided with a spectacular rally in Precious Metals stocks, but then dropped back to mark out the Right Shoulder low in December of last year, almost exactly a year after marking out the low of the Head of the pattern. Since that low gold has advanced in a rather sedate manner this year as it gradually readies to break out of the entire base pattern. At this point the trend is best described as neutral and it will remain so until it breaks above $1400, although that is not a reason not to buy it at opportune times, since we can be pretty sure that a breakout is looming.