FBI’s Big 3 Trump Haters Going Down (Video)

The day after Christmas finds that the FBI’s Big-3 Trump haters have now all suffered political wounds from which they will not recover.

The latest to fall is the FBI’s former top lawyer, James Baker III. He was reassigned on Christmas Eve due to suspicion that he was the leaker of the so-called “Trump Dossier” to the MSM.

It was the first blow struck by Trump’s new FBI Director, Christopher Wray. Baker joins two of the other coup plotters, former FBI Director, James Comey, and his asst. Director, Andrew McCabe, on the FBI’s wall of infamy – lest we never forget – illegal government takeovers led by a handful of powerful corrupt bureaucrats can happen here.



The widening scandal is now even starting to take out second-level folks as well. This is Watergate times 3, but without – so far – the televised hearings to acquaint the MSM public with the horrible facts of just how close the American republic came to death.

Public hearings may well come, but House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is – in any case – preparing for the day that these folks are brought to justice one way or the other. Nunes is preparing an explosive report that will focus on the conduct of top FBI and Justice Dept. officials who paid for, then colluded with the Russians and the Clintons to create and disseminate the fictional “Trump Dossier”.

According to Politico:

“A group of House Republicans has gathered for weeks in the Capitol in an effort to build a case that senior leaders of the Justice Department and FBI improperly – and perhaps criminally – mishandled the contents of [the] dossier … according to four people familiar with their plans.”

