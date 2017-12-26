Our Critical Fundraising Deadline Is In 8 Days, And We Have 800,000 People To Reach Over The Next 4 Months by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

Did you know that Idaho has the fastest growing population of any state in the entire country? I was very surprised when my friend Tom mentioned this, and I decided to go check it out for myself. And I found out that it is actually true. In particular, north Idaho is growing by leaps and bounds. It seems like half the people that I meet have moved into the area within the past 10 years, and most of them are coming from liberal hellholes such as California. People are sick and tired of leftist control freaks trying to micromanage every aspect of their lives, and so they are flocking to places such as north Idaho were people are still trying to live free.

As a result of all of this migration, Idaho has become one of the most conservative states in the entire nation. There are two congressional districts in Idaho, and right now the first congressional district is being represented by Raul Labrador. He is moving on to run for governor, and so we have a situation where there is an open seat.

I am one of the six people that are running to replace Raul Labrador, and this is the most wide open congressional race that I have seen in my entire life. The latest numbers that we have indicate that up to 70 percent of voters in this district are undecided. None of the candidates has very much name recognition or voter support at this point, and the Republican primary is less than five months away.

My team is working on a brand new strategy to get our message to the 800,000+ people living in this district much more effectively than the other candidates can, but at this moment some of the other candidates have been able to raise a little bit more money than we have. Our absolutely crucial December 31st FEC fundraising deadline is just 8 days away, and this is our last chance to make a good impression with Republicans on the national level. Unfortunately, the March 31st deadline is simply too close to the primary to matter. If you plan to help us with this campaign, we could really, really use your help right now…

Many have told us that they will write us big checks if we win the primary. But at that point it will be a done deal. This district is considered to be very, very safe for Republicans because it is so conservative, and so whoever wins the Republican primary will be the next member of Congress from this district.

We plan to launch the next phase of our campaign at the beginning of January, and from that point there will be just four and a half months until election day. Over that time we have to get our message to more than 800,000 people, and we can do it cheaper than the other guys can, but we are still going to need plenty of resources. I am asking everyone that is willing to stand with us to consider donating at this extremely critical time…

https://www.michaelsnyderforcongress.com/contribute.html

In the end, this race is going to be just like races all over the country in 2018. It is going to be a referendum on President Trump, and I am the pro-Trump option in this race.

