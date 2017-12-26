The Adoption Curve Of Cryptocurrencies – Levi Illis (Video)

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 01:50 Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase 04:00 Bitcoin Vs Bitcoin Cash in the long term 06:00 Litecoin creator Charlie Lee selling his Litecoin holdings 08:20 Will Facebook as Litecoin as a payment option 09:50 What can happen in the aftermath of a Bitcoin correction 13:50 Altcoin insights and growing eco system 18:40 Where to find more from Levi

Levi Illis of the popular Youtube channel cryptocurrency edutainment joins us to discuss the recent cryptocurrency price correction and the potential growth still to come. We also look at the latest news with Bitcoin Cash and the rumours regarding Litecoin being implemented on Facebook.

