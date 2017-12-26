The Adoption Curve Of Cryptocurrencies – Levi Illis (Video)
Levi Illis of the popular Youtube channel cryptocurrency edutainment joins us to discuss the recent cryptocurrency price correction and the potential growth still to come. We also look at the latest news with Bitcoin Cash and the rumours regarding Litecoin being implemented on Facebook.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:50 Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase
04:00 Bitcoin Vs Bitcoin Cash in the long term
06:00 Litecoin creator Charlie Lee selling his Litecoin holdings
08:20 Will Facebook as Litecoin as a payment option
09:50 What can happen in the aftermath of a Bitcoin correction
13:50 Altcoin insights and growing eco system
18:40 Where to find more from Levi