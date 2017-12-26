A 50-Year Veteran Just Issued This Warning As We Kickoff Trading In The Final Week Of 2017 from King World News

As we kickoff the final week of trading for 2017, gold and silver are moving higher once again, along with crude oil, while stocks are slightly in the red. Meanwhile, a 50-year market veteran just issued this warning.

“The Santa Rally?”

December 26 ( King World News) – Jeffrey Saut, Chief Investment Strategist at Raymond James: “If Santa fails to call, the bears will roam on Broad and Wall” is an old stock market axiom that has stood the test of time.

According to Investopedia:

A Santa Claus rally is a surge in the price of stocks that often occurs in the last week of December through the first two trading days in January. There are numerous explanations for the Santa Claus rally phenomenon, including tax considerations, happiness around Wall Street, people investing their Christmas bonuses and the fact that the pessimists are usually on vacation this week…

