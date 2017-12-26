2018 Predictions & Beyond – Almost All Positive – Clif High – USA Watchdog

Internet data mining expert Clif High says he’s “heartened by the positive nature of the information” he’s received in his latest report. Clif High uses something he calls “Predictive Linguistics,” which sorts through billions of bits of information to predict future trends and events. One of many big predictions Clif High made several months ago involved sexual misconduct would be revealed, especially in the mainstream media. So, are the sexual misconduct revelations over? Clif High says, “No, the part we saw in 2017 was kind of like the titles. We’ve got the main feature coming up in 2018 and in 2019. The volume of words involved in this scandal is going to quadruple or larger. It will take a couple of years to lay out. It will also involve a third or more of Congress, many of whom will elect to not continue in order to sidestep or try to sidestep legal issues as a result of their past behavior. . . . The data sets seem to indicate that some of the people taking hits now are doing so because they know there are far worse crimes they could be accused of, and so they are happy to get out of town, or get out of Dodge on just this little charge so to speak.”

So, does President Trump win the so-called “Fake News” war? In a word, Clif High says, “Yes. . . . It’s been kosher for the media to lie because they have been given some level of protection with their propaganda act. The data is suggesting that somebody is going to find a legal way to sue what we call the mainstream media for, I guess you could say, consumer fraud.”

