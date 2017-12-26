2017 Scumbag of the Year Award Winner: Big Tech Social Media Monopolies & the Mainstream Media Video – Wall St for Main St

The big technology social media (monopoly) companies and the mainstream media have been chosen to be 2017 Scumbag of the Year Award Co-Winners! Check out their participation trophy!

The large social media companies control 99% of all online advertising revenues and team up with Big Brother/Big Government http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12… to further take away more of our liberty. Besides, creating an addictive platform that is dramatically affecting the mental health and psychology of people young and old, the big tech social media companies also subjectively ban or demonetize groups of people they don’t politically agree with. Libertarians, pro-Trump people and regular conservatives and Republicans have big bullseyes on their backs from Twitter, Facebook, Google and YouTube while ISIS terrorists, US domestic terrorist groups like Antifa and pedophiles escape being targeted.

