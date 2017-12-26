2017 in review: RT talks global politics & challenges with Russia’s FM Lavrov Video – RT

As 2017 nears its end, RT has a sit down with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the man charged with the hard job of steering the Russian diplomatic ship through the rough waters of current global politics.

Video Source

