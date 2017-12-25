Senator Rand Paul Calls For Investigation Into Obama Loyalists Who Attempted To Keep Trump From Election by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Last Thursday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) took to Twitter to call for an investigation into Obama loyalists who colluded together to keep Donald Trump from being elected to the White House.

Senator Paul said that the reality “could be worse than Watergate!”

“Time to investigate high ranking Obama government officials who might have colluded to prevent the election of @realDonaldTrump! This could be WORSE than Watergate!” he tweeted.

Paul tweeted the call for an investigation after more and more details of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s team of “investigators” is riddled with anti-Trump people.

As was reported earlier:

The infamous dossier launched a counterintelligence investigation into “Russian meddling in the election” that ultimately came to encompass FISA surveillance of a Trump campaign associate. Text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in 2016 that were obtained by Fox News on Tuesday referred to then-candidate Donald Trump as a “loathsome human” and “an idiot.” Strzok briefed the committee on Dec. 5, 2016, sources said. But within months of that session House Intelligence Committee investigators were contacted by an informant suggesting that there was “documentary evidence” that Strzok was purportedly obstructing the House probe into the dossier. Strzok also oversaw the bureau’s interviews with ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn – who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators in the Russia probe. More than 10,000 texts between Strzok and Lisa Page were being reviewed by the Justice Department after Strzok was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe after it was revealed that some of them contained anti-Trump content. The messages were sent during the 2016 campaign and contain discussions about various candidates. On March 2, Strzok texted Page that someone “asked me who I’d vote for, guessed [Ohio Gov. John] Kasich.” “Seriously?! Would you not [vote] D[emocrat]?” Page responded. “I don’t know,” Strzok answered. “I suppose Hillary [Clinton].” “I would [vote] D,” Page affirmed. Two days later, Page texted Strzok, “God, Trump is a loathsome human.” “Yet he many[sic] win,” Strzok responded. “Good for Hillary.” Later the same day, Strzok texted Page, “Omg [Trump’s] an idiot.” “He’s awful,” Page answered. “America will get what the voting public deserves,” said Strzok, to which Page responded. “That’s what I’m afraid of.” Later that same day, Strzok texted Page, “Ok I may vote for Trump.” “What?” answered Page. “Poor Kasich. He’s the only sensible man up there.” “He was pretty much calling for death for [NSA leaker] Edward Snowden,” Strzok said. “I’m a single-issue voter. 😉 Espionage Machine Party.” Strzok later told Page, “Exacty [sic] re Kasich. And he has ZERO appeal.” Twelve days later, after Trump took a commanding lead in the Republican delegate race with victories in key “Super Tuesday” primaries, Page texted Strzok, “I can not believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president.” Four months later, Strzok and Page exchanged messages mocking Trump and his family at the Republican National Convention. “Oooh, TURN IT ON, TURN IT ON!!! THE DO*CHEBAGS ARE ABOUT TO COME OUT,” Strzok texted Page on July 19. “You can tell by the excitable clapping.” Later, Strzok reached out to Page again, saying, “Omg. You listening to npr? Apparently Melania’s speech had passages lifted from Michelle Obama’s…Unbelievable.” “NO WAY!” Page answered, adding “God, it’s just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November.” On Aug. 6, Page texted Strzok a New York Times article about Muslim lawyer Khzir Khan, who became embroiled in a war of words with Trump after Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention. “Jesus. You should read this. And Trump should go f himself,” Page wrote in a message attached to the article. “God that’s a great article,” Strzok answered. “Thanks for sharing. And F TRUMP.”

We also know that Strozk discussed an “insurance policy” in case Donald Trump won. That discussion was also with Ms. Page.

FBI agent Peter Strzok texted his colleague Lisa Page before Election Day: “I’m afraid we can’t take that risk (Trump winning). It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” We deserve to know what the insurance policy to subvert democracy was. pic.twitter.com/hrvrXR1S8v — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 13, 2017

Paul seems to have support in the House of Representatives too.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also spoke out on the anti-Trump members of Mueller’s team.

“Of course not!” Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says he has not coordinated with White House or Fox News about talking points on Mueller investigation pic.twitter.com/JF1f4jGPWZ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) December 21, 2017

Jordan not only mentioned the anti-Trump Mueller team, but tied in the real Russian colluders, Hillary Clinton and company.

“We know, for a fact, the Clinton campaign paid Russians to do what?” Jordan told CNN. “To influence the election. And yet we’ve had this months-long investigation by Bob Mueller with no evidence that President Trump worked with Russians in any way.”

“It’s not the anti-Trump messages that bother me about Peter Strzok.” Jordan continued.

“Most of Mueller’s team is anti-Trump. We know that. What concerns me is the intent to carry out a plan to disrupt the election. Because as Mr. Strzok said, we can’t afford to leave this in we the people’s hands. That is a problem.” he added.

And it should concern every American, no matter their political affiliation. We have but one Constitution in this country and the law should apply equally to everyone, including those who believe they are above it.

