The Science of Patterns – Human Conflict by JC Collins – Philosophy of Metrics

Are humans able to break the pattern of conflict which the mind has been conditioned to accept? Throughout civilization conflict exists and takes on many different forms, from random street fights to war between nations. This first POM video explores this question through the voices of Jiddu Krishnamurti and Manly P. Hall, with powerful visuals which leave the viewer pondering life and the meaning of existence.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

As promised long ago, I have finally managed to create the first POM YouTube video titled – The Science of Patterns: Human Conflict. Finding the writing voice for POM four years ago was one challenge, but finding the video voice was even harder. What is the true message of POM? What does it really stand for? How does the POM environment transfer onto video?

These are all questions I reflected on before making this first video. Please let me know what you all think. I am definitely open to suggestions. With that being said, I do feel the video captures the spirit and intent of POM, and all the readers which find solace in the camaraderie which has developed organically on the site.

Wishing you all the best this Christmas! Our 4th anniversary is only a week away. Hard to believe. – JC

Visit / Subscribe / Philosophy of Metrics>>>



Video Source / Subscribe to PoM YT Channel>>>

loading...

Sharing is caring!