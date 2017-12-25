Overcoming Resistance | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux Video

Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of “Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation.” Order “Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation” now: http://www.fdrurl.com/lauren-southern

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!