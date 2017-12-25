Was the ‘lone wolf’ Vegas massacre really a false flag to cover an assassination attempt on Saudi Crown Prince? by Ken Schortgen – Secrets of the Fed

After the events of Sandy Hook, we already know that any mass murder shootings will always be covered up quickly by Federal law enforcement, even to the extent of co-opting and silencing local authorities. And this was even evident in the more recent Las Vegas massacre where an FBI handler was whispering in the ear of the city’s Sheriff ‘Don’t go there’ when asked a pertinent question by the media.

Video on FBI controlling narrative for Local Sheriff

And with so many other accounts of there being multiple shooters, gates locked so that people couldn’t escape the carnage, and too many other obvious questions such as shootings occurring in other casino’s not within range of ‘Paddock’s’ hotel room window, what remains is a why are so many details about the event being covered up, and even more, was Stephen Paddock really just a scapegoat for an even more sinister event?

What the media failed to every mention was that at the time of the Las Vegas Massacre, the highly controversial Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammed Bin Salman, was in a resort at the same time as the shootings took place, and is alleged to have been seen in a video being ushered out to escape what may have been an assassination attempt.

To validate this theory all one has to do is look at what happened shortly after the Crown Prince returned to Saudi Arabia, as he executed the arrests and possibly even killing of dozens if not hundreds of ‘Princes and officials’ in what the government claimed was a massive sweep to stop corruption.

Saudi Arabia’s young crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has taken his riskiest gamble yet with the stunning arrests of top princes, military officers, government officials and influential businessmen in the kingdom. The sweep, which the government says is aimed at eliminating corruption, also appears to be aimed at stamping out potential rivals or critics of Prince Mohammed, popularly known as “MBS” and the son of King Salman. Most stunning in the arrests of 11 princes and 38 officials and businessmen are the detentions of two sons of the late King Abdullah. Until Saturday, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah had headed the powerful national guard; Prince Turki bin Abdullah was once governor of the capital, Riyadh. – The Independent

In the end we may never learn the full store behind why a ‘lone gunman’ supposedly snapped and began shooting hundreds of random people at a concert outside his hotel window. But we can definitively say is that the FBI’s continued coverup, and the lack of any actual motive that has yet to be disseminated, means there was much more to the story than law enforcement has let on, and judging by how corrupt most of the FBI’s leadership is through the Mueller investigation, it is likely that in some way the FBI might have even been involved in it.

Kenneth Schortgen Jr is a writer for The Daily Economist, Secretsofthefed.com, Roguemoney.net, and Viral Liberty, and hosts the popular youtube podcast on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Ken can also be heard Wednesday afternoons giving an weekly economic report on the Angel Clark radio show.

Source Link – Secrets of the Fed

