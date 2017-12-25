Liberals Meltdown Over Christmas Movies And Claim Celebrating The Birth Of Christ Is Promoting White Nationalism By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Adding to the list of 100 things that have been declared “racist,” in 2017, listed by Tucker Carlson on Twitter, we now see that according to liberals the Hallmark Channel showing Christmas movies are now a push for “white nationalism,” because the “network’s strongholds map to Trump’s Electoral College victories,” and there are no “Muslims, gay people, feminists,” in the “quaint Christmas villages,” portrayed in the movies shown by Hallmark Channel.

No, really, this is not satire, I am quoting from the Washington Post affiliated website Slate, a bastion of liberal anger and perpetual outrage, where the author deliberately decided to watch Hallmark Channel’s Christmas programming for no other reason than to find things to be outraged about.

At a rally in November 2015, Donald Trump heralded, “If I become president, we’re all going to be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again, that I can tell you.” Of all his empty guarantees, the president has perhaps fulfilled none better than a counterstrike in the War on Christmas, and no battalion has fired more rooty-toot artillery for him than the Hallmark Channel. In 2017, the network is premiering 21 original Christmas movies (up from 20 last year)—42 hours of sugary, sexist, preposterously plotted, plot hole–festooned, belligerently traditional, ecstatically Caucasian cheer. To observe the first holiday season under the Trump administration, I’m bearing witness to them all.

See? He admitted it, he watched 42 hours of Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, so he could complain that the people in the movies he chose to watch, knowing they were Christmas movies, “endlessly bellow ‘Merry Christmas’ to every lumberjack and labradoodle they pass.”

After watching a few of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas films, the network’s burgeoning red-state appeal comes into focus. As much as these movies offer giddy, predictable escapes from Trumpian chaos, they all depict a fantasy world in which America has been Made Great Again. Real and fictional heartland small towns with names such as Evergreen and Cookie Jar are as thriving as their own small businesses, and even a high school art teacher (played by Trump supporter and the face of Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure) can afford a lavishly renovated Colonial home. They brim with white heterosexuals who exclusively, emphatically, and endlessly bellow “Merry Christmas” to every lumberjack and labradoodle they pass. They’re centered on beauty-pageant heroines and strong-jawed heroes with white-nationalist haircuts. There are occasional sightings of Christmas sweater–wearing black people, but they exist only to cheer on the dreams of the white leads, and everyone on Trump’s naughty list—Muslims, gay people, feminists—has never crossed the snowcapped green-screen mountains to taint these quaint Christmas villages. “Santa Just Is White” seems to be etched into every Hallmark movie’s town seal.

I almost don’t know where to start with that mess. The writer seems to be upset that a Christmas movie would be upbeat and while bemoaning how racist the movies are in his opinion, he seems to be the one focusing a whole lot on race, with his “brim with white heterosexuals” statement.

Oh, and what the heck is a “white nationalist haircut?” Haircuts are now racist? We will have to notify Tucker to add that to his list.

Then the part about not having Muslims in the Christmas village, celebrating the birth of Christ, has got to earn the “boneheaded” statement of the year award.

Read the whole screed for yourself, but prepare for complaints about sexism, racism, President Trump, movie dialogue, actors and actresses, and the “Christmas-down-your-throat bombast,” from someone that chose to spend 42 hours in front of his television watching Christmas movies on a channel that advertised the fact that there would be 21 original Christmas movies, and to which the writer deliberately chose to “bombast” himself with just so he could make himself miserable and have something to complain about.

Moving right along, we have a liberal writer over at Newsweek, who claims that by promoting Christmas, the President is excluding members of other religions as “part of a larger attempt by the president to define America as a country for white Christians alone.” The headline of that article is “How Trump And The Nazis Stole Christmas To Promote White Nationalism.”

