How To House the Whole Family in a SHTF-Emergency

One of the complications of a major disaster event taking place (with or without warning) is not having supplies and equipment before the event takes place. In line with this dearth is the shortage of preparations for members of the family who live in other locations who may wish to band together. I’m going to propose a solution here that is slightly “unconventional,” so try to remove your mind from the constructs imposed upon it by your entire life spent from the army of skeptics and closed-minded establishment mindsets.

The imposition is that we all are channeled to live in “cookie-cutter” houses, plopped down akin to so many Hershey kisses in a row: identical construction in an approved, regulated, homeowner’s association-sanctioned manner.

We’re referring to the end of the society, and if you’re a multi-millionaire and you want a house for each member of the family retreating to your location, more power to you. We do what we can in life, and do the best we can. In the absence of millions, there is another route. Let’s go over the basics first.

The principle is for all the family members (and anyone close to that family) having a place to meet up and reside together when it all falls apart. From a logistics perspective, unless you have a gigantic manorial-type residence, your space and resources will be stretched thin. What I propose here are sheds…cabins, if you prefer. You can build them yourself or you can buy them.

Once again, much of this is going to depend on the geographic location you reside, and the social and legal impositions placed upon you. Only you know them. Armies of bureaucrats who want to tax you into insolvency are behind the hordes of conformists (commonly labeled as homeowners’ associations) and “friendly” neighbors who wish to impose their wills upon you.

To succeed in this endeavor, you’re going to need to have a tight family that will help one another, even if many live in different states with their immediate families. You can stick-build these sheds out of plywood and lumber, roof them with steel roofs, insulate them, and throw them up on top of footers to prevent them from becoming “permanent structures” and taxed by your happy community.

Each shed can be fitted with an aperture to run a stovepipe to the outside, and the stove and pipe can be placed into each cabin/shed. Each shed can contain several mattresses and sets of linen and blankets, as well as bed frames. You can place into the sheds a few folding chairs and tables, and a cupboard or two. To the untrained eye, it will all appear to be storage. And add to the camouflage! Place some tools and supplies in each one…different stuff…that can easily be removed if need be. Give the appearance of storage sheds. Then your family members can arrive and set up shop.

If you have, for example, two brothers and a sister…then each family group can use a shed or double up with two families to a shed. To be on the safe side, as many family groups as possible should set up sheds on their own property to enable the whole family to flee to their property if the need arises. Situations change, and what may be the optimal location today may not be when everything occurs. By duplicating this “template,” you up the chances to enable your family to have a retreat in at least one safe area.

Sheds can be purchased that are already fully constructed, but if you do, you’ll need to insulate them and modify them in to have a wood stove in each of them. Bathroom considerations are another factor. One shed can be built or purchased and converted into a water storage facility that can be used for bathing, showering, and the like. I strongly recommend investing in several (or building several) composting toilets to save the water and have something that will yield a beneficial supply of fertilizer when the warm weather returns.

If these are not within your budget, the only tents I would recommend are either Wall tents used for expeditions and/or hunting, or military-issue GP mediums or GP large made of canvas that can resist all the elements. In the end, it’s your decision that you’ll have to weigh in your own mind and heart. Food for thought, in the perilous times in which we live. We’d like to hear any questions or thoughts on the matter. JJ out!

Jeremiah Johnson is the Nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces (Airborne). Mr. Johnson was a Special Forces Medic, EMT and ACLS-certified, with comprehensive training in wilderness survival, rescue, and patient-extraction. He is a Certified Master Herbalist and a graduate of the Global College of Natural Medicine of Santa Ana, CA. A graduate of the U.S. Army’s survival course of SERE school (Survival Evasion Resistance Escape), Mr. Johnson also successfully completed the Montana Master Food Preserver Course for home-canning, smoking, and dehydrating foods. Mr. Johnson dries and tinctures a wide variety of medicinal herbs taken by wild crafting and cultivation, in addition to preserving and canning his own food. An expert in land navigation, survival, mountaineering, and parachuting as trained by the United States Army, Mr. Johnson is an ardent advocate for preparedness, self-sufficiency, and long-term disaster sustainability for families. He and his wife survived Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Cross-trained as a Special Forces Engineer, he is an expert in supply, logistics, transport, and long-term storage of perishable materials, having incorporated many of these techniques plus some unique innovations in his own homestead. Mr. Johnson brings practical, tested experience firmly rooted in formal education to his writings and to our team. He and his wife live in a cabin in the mountains of Western Montana with their three cats. Source Link – Ready Nutrition

