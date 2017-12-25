FLASH: Your donation to GATA in the week ahead will be doubled by Chris Powell – GATA

Dear Friend of GATA and Gold:

In response to GATA’s year-end fundraising appeal today —

http://www.gata.org/node/17898

— our steadfast friend Stefan Gleason, president of Money Metals Exchange, a national precious metals dealer based in Eagle, Idaho (https://www.moneymetals.com/), has offered to match the first $5,000 in contributions to GATA made by December 31 on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Gleason’s generosity presents an extraordinary opportunity for GATA to go into the new year with momentum.

Thanks to this matching gift, whatever amount you graciously give to GATA will be effectively doubled as long as we receive your donation by midnight next Sunday.

Remember that as GATA is recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt 501-c-3 organization, your donation is federally tax-exempt in the United States.

Donations are easily made to GATA by credit card at our internet site, by check through the U.S. mail, or even by bitcoin. Just visit our “How to Help” page here:

http://www.gata.org/node/16

Thanks so much to Gleason and Money Metals Exchange for their continuing support.

CHRIS POWELL, Secretary/Treasurer

Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee Inc.

[email protected]

loading...

Sharing is caring!