Surviving Martial Law (Part III) By 4Patriots – LFB.org

We’ve recently discussed the two options you will have once martial law is declared in your area. One is staying home and blending in as much as possible in order to remain as far off the radar screen of local authorities as possible.

The other is bugging out to a remote rural location where you can try to completely avoid authorities and enjoy at least some of the freedoms you would not have back in a more urban setting.

We’re going to take a look at both of these options today. For those of you who are staying put, you’re going to want to know how to hide certain items from the authorities and thieves, including emergency food and water, plus weapons. For those of you who are bugging out, we’ll discuss options as to where it would be best to head.

Hunkering Down

First, remaining at home. Once the president proclaims martial law on a national level, or when FEMA or the DHS declares it over local regions, it’s a whole new ballgame.

Freedoms you once possessed could be at least temporarily suspended, including your right to own weapons and ammunition; various forms of communications, including radios and cellphones; and emergency supplies of food, water and other essentials.

It should be blatantly obvious to any rational-thinking person living in a democracy that this is wrong on every level imaginable. If it’s important to you to obey every command of the government, even when it tramples over the Constitution to steal items you have legitimately acquired, then you can do that when agents come calling.

But if you believe the government has absolutely no right to take these items from you, then you need to figure out a way to keep them from being discovered.

Your home is a great place to hide these items, mainly because that’s where you are. Also, you’ll have access to them when a dusk-to-dawn curfew keeps you confined.

Plus, you know your home better than anyone else does, so you can figure out the best hiding places, including some you may want to create with a few simple tools.

Hiding Places

Among the places you could hide guns, ammunition, food and other items from those who wish to steal from you are the following:

