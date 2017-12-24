Rosie O’Donnell Could Face $12 Million In Fines & 15 Years In Prison For Bribery by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

Earlier this week, Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter and openly attempted to bribe sitting US senators with $2 million each to vote no on the GOP tax reform bill, which Trump signed into law this week.

Now, she could be facing up to 15 years in prison and $12 million in fines.

It looks like President Donald Trump could fulfill one of his personal goals in Ms. O’Donnell, which was to “take some money out of her fat-ass pockets.”

Well, he may just get that opportunity, though not for himself, of course. And, she could be sent to jail to boot!

18 U.S. Code § 201 criminalizes the attempted bribery of federal officials by whoever “directly or indirectly, corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to any public official … with intent to influence any official act.”

The fine to be imposed would be “not more than three times the monetary equivalent of the thing of value, whichever is greater, or imprisoned for not more than fifteen years, or both, and may be disqualified from holding any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

While many may think that O’Donnell was making the bribe in jest, she followed up her Tweet by indicating that it was not in jest, but would be given personally to the senators.

heres the thing al – i am not looking to give more money to a corrupt system – however – this bill is criminal – i therefore offer 2 million for any GOP senator that votes no – to them personally – or directed to A NON PROFIT OF THEIR CHOICE no strings attached DO WHATS RIGHT — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

I don’t know about you, but I’d love to see some justice brought to this woman who has been such a lawless promoter of all that is unholy and evil in America.

If this wasn’t enough, there is news concerning her comment to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro when she told him to “suck my d**k.”

Shapiro decided to show the double standards of Twitter by reporting her.

“Just reported @Rosie for targeted harassment, mainly to see if Twitter does indeed have a double standard. Everyone knows if Rosie were conservative, Twitter would suspend her in a hot second. So, Twitter, put your money where your mouth is,” Shapiro tweeted, adding the popular “#MeToo” hashtag.

Just reported @Rosie for targeted harassment, mainly to see if Twitter does indeed have a double standard. Everyone knows if Rosie were conservative, Twitter would suspend her in a hot second. So, Twitter, put your money where your mouth is. #MeToo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 22, 2017

He elaborated: “It’s an attempt to clarify Twitter’s standards. I don’t actually want them to ban or suspend Rosie. I want them to stop applying their own rules inconsistently.”

It’s an attempt to clarify Twitter’s standards. I don’t actually want them to ban or suspend Rosie. I want them to stop applying their own rules inconsistently. https://t.co/3osiWM7aEI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 22, 2017

This is exactly how Google, Facebook and Twitter operate. They protect their own and attack those they disagree with, and without fail, they demonstrated just that.

Shapiro later tweeted about the Twitter Nazis hypocrisy, “Surprise of surprises, Twitter says that @ Rosie‘s tweets were not in fact abusive in any way under their rules. Good to know.”

Surprise of surprises, Twitter says that @Rosie‘s tweets were not in fact abusive in any way under their rules. Good to know. pic.twitter.com/6tMuIWRgth — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 22, 2017

Imagine if Ben had tweeted “Suck my d**k” to Rosie. Do you think if she had have reported it, that Shapiro’s account would have been blocked or terminated?

Bet your bottom dollar it would have!

