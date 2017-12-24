President Trump Using “Rope-a-Dope” Strategy to Bring Down the Deep State by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

As the Trump administration moves into a semi-permanent mature state, I find myself in amazement at the high level of intelligence being displayed by the President. His IQ is reported to be in the top 3% with regard to the bell curve distribution among all people. With regard to the manner in which the President is attacking the Deep State, only one word comes to mind and that word is brilliant.

President Trump’s Rope-a-Dope-Strategy

The President has employed a”rope-a-dope” strategy to take down key members of the Deep State. For those of you who know their boxing strategy, the rope-a-dope strategy is used to describe strategies in which one contender, for example Muhammad Ali, lets their opponent George Foreman, fatigue themself by drawing non-injuring offensive actions. This then gives the contender an advantage towards the end of the competition or before, as the opponent becomes tired, allowing the contender to execute devastating offensive maneuvers and thereby knocking their opponent out.

God’s Prosecutor, as Steve Quayle calls President Trump, has launched a multi-front, all-out attack upon some of the sacred cows of the Deep State. The massacre of the Deep State is on full display for all those who have eyes to see. However, Trump has feigned weakness and even incompetence. In short, his rope-a-dope strategy is a success.

Trump Declares War On Child Sex Traffickers with Executive Order

President Trump showed up to his fight against the criminal Deep State and instead of punching them out, he feigned weakness while all the time laying the groundword necessary to take down the Deep State, one criminal at a time. The above-referenced Executive Order declared war on the Hillary Clintons’ and Eric Schmidts’ with the following words.

“…Section 1. Purpose. Transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including transnational drug cartels, have spread throughout the Nation, threatening the safety of the United States and its citizens. These organizations derive revenue through widespread illegal conduct, including acts of violence and abuse that exhibit a wanton disregard for human life. They, for example, have been known to commit brutal murders, rapes, and other barbaric acts. These groups are drivers of crime, corruption, violence, and misery. In particular, the trafficking by cartels of controlled substances has triggered a resurgence in deadly drug abuse and a corresponding rise in violent crime related to drugs. Likewise, the trafficking and smuggling of human beings by transnational criminal groups risks creating a humanitarian crisis. These crimes, along with many others, are enriching and empowering these organizations to the detriment of the American people.”

If we take a rear-view mirror perspective of Trump’s first year in office, we can clearly see that many of things that the American people questioned about the actions of the Trump administration, were actually cleverly laid plans designed to take down key members of the Deep State. For example, many in the Independent Media were highly critical of Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, and his apparent love of civilian asset forfeiture which violates the due process rights of those involved in a crime. In bringling back Civilian Asset Forfeiture, Sessions attacked the Deep State where it hurt the most, in their pocketbooks. For if one is accused of trafficking, the civilian asset forfeiture provisions of RICO kick in.

THIS IS WHY SO MANY FROM ERIC SCHMIDT TO JOHN PODESTA AND THE ASSET DUMPING OF THE CLINTON FOUNDATION AND MANY SOROS’ ORGANIZATIONS HAVE DUMPED THEIR LEADERS AND SOLD OFF ASSETS TO AVOID OF FEELING THE HAMMER OF ENFORCEMENT FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION!

Trump’s Rope-a-Dope Deep State Body Count

In order to avoid having their corporations caught in the trap of RICO prosecutions, the following CEO’s have been roced to vacate their CEO positions because of potential and alleged wrong-doing. The body count is significant and it is growing.

Resignations from September to December of 2017 in chronological order of the resignation

Equifax CEO Richard Smith Sep. 26, 2017

Dentsply Sirona Inc CEO Jeffrey T. Slovin Oct. 2, 2017

Greater Naples CEO Paul Thein Oct. 4, 2017

Pepsico CEO D Shivakumar Oct. 9, 2017

Samsung CEO Kwon Oh-hyun Oct. 12, 2017

Oman Air CEO Paul Gregorowitsch Oct. 16, 2017

ASCENDAS Funds Management CEO Chia Nam Toon Oct. 20, 2017

Hudson’s Bay CEO Gerald Storch Oct. 20, 2017

Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region CEO David Brady Oct. 28, 2017

BuildDirect CEO Jeff Booth Oct. 29, 2017

Podesta Group founder Tony Podesta Oct. 30, 2017

Menninger Clinic CEO Dr. C. Edward Coffey Oct. 31, 2017

Renaissance Technologies CEO Robert Mercer Nov. 2, 2017

Ardent Leisure CEO Simon Kelly Nov. 7, 2017

El Al CEO David Maimon Nov. 8, 2017

Altice CEO Michel Combes Nov. 9, 2017

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane CEO Themba Dlamini Nov. 14, 2017

James Cancer Hospital CEO Michael Caligiuri Nov. 16, 2017

PR Electric Power Authority CEO Ricardo L. Ramos Nov. 17, 2017

Ellies CEO Wayne Samson Nov. 21, 2017

Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman Nov. 22, 2017

Oi SA CEO Marco Schroeder Nov. 24, 2017

Tumblr CEO David Karp Nov. 27, 2017

London Stock Exchange CEO Xavier Rolet Nov. 28, 2017

Bruce Telecom CEO Bart Cameron Nov. 29, 2017

TravelCenters of America LLC CEO Thomas O’Brien Nov. 30, 2017

Tricentennial Commission CEO Edward Benavides Nov. 30, 2017

City Light CEO Larry Weis Dec. 4, 2017

Steinhoff’s R100bn CEO Markus Jooste Dec. 5, 2017

Uchumi Supermarkets CEO Julius Kipng’etich Dec. 6, 2017

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool Dec. 8, 2017

Deutsche Boerse CEO Carsten Kengeter Dec. 8, 2017

Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda Dec. 11, 2017

Cheil Worldwide CEO Daiki Lim Dec. 11, 2017

Fenway Health CEO Dr. Stephen L. Boswell Dec. 11, 2017

Diebold/Nixdorf CEO Andy Mattes Dec. 14, 2017

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Dec. 15, 2017

Vast Resources CEO Roy Pitchford Dec. 18, 2017

Spackman Entertainment Group CEO Charles Spackman Dec. 18, 2017

ESPN President John Skipper Dec. 18, 2017

Innogy CEO Peter Terium Dec. 20, 2017

Papa John CEO John Schnatter Dec. 22, 2017

NYPD Police Chief Carlos Gomez retires Dec. 22, 2017

Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt Dec. 22, 2017

If these individuals had not resigned, due to the coming accusations, their corporations would have lost everything.

Conclusion

Dumb like a fox could be a term used to describe President Trump. He hs lured in his globalist opponents one at a time and he is destroying them. Certainly the Deep State will strike back and some think that they already have aitht he Atlanta fire and the Amtrak derailment. It is only gong to get uglier.

