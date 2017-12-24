Poof, Your Money’s Gone: Building for a New Wave of Blockchain Users by Taylor Monahan – CoinDesk

Taylor Monahan is the founder of MyEtherWallet, an open-source, client-side interface for generating ethereum wallets and interacting with the ethereum blockchain.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

It’s easy to ignore how simple things are today, and even easier to miss how much larger things will be tomorrow.

We underestimate, misestimate, write off exponential as linear and react to the five-minute candlesticks as if they are the whole picture. Everything is relative. Unless we zoom out, we won’t see that peaks are growing taller each day, nor that the valleys are barely blips given full context.

When we put together the first version of MyEtherWallet, we weren’t trying the change the world. We were just building a wallet generator that didn’t require the command-line. Two-and-a-half years later we’ve become the de-facto interface for interacting with the ethereum blockchain, especially when it comes to ethereum-based tokens.

This is not your typical journey.

But the fact that we were able to build a product in this fashion reveals more about the market than our own skills. Only in such a new and emerging space could we thrive building a product for ourselves. We knew what people wanted because we knew what we wanted. Early blockchain adopters, ourselves included, tend to hold more libertarian or anarchist views, have an intolerance for inefficiency, have a tolerance for risk, are tech-savvy, privacy-minded, innately curious, self-motivated and thoroughly enjoy the possibility of a better future.

However, the crypto-sphere is not a microcosm of the larger world; it’s limited to those who see the potential future regardless of the experience today. Most do not enjoy reading research papers, let alone debating them on forums created before the iPhone existed.

Most value ease, automation and features over control of their data. This, combined with the online experiences we’ve grown accustomed to (insurance, mobile banking, “undo” buttons, password resets, live customer support) means throwing my mother onto the blockchain today would be a recipe for disaster.

This isn’t because my mother is incapable or uninterested. It’s because she lives in a world that operates differently than the blockchain world. Unlike those of us already in this space, she hasn’t found the resources that shift her mind and trigger her “rabbit-hole” moment.

One can hope that the state of things today are not seen as the “simple times” tomorrow.

Ideally, looking back we’ll have a nostalgic viewing of “the early days.” The unpolished days. The days reserved for geeks and misfits and maniacs who believed in the “why,” but hadn’t quite nailed the “how.”

Cracking custody

Mike Belshe, the CEO of bitcoin storage service BitGo, was the first person to help me see the uniqueness of the cryptocurrency custody situation. He pointed out that if your house completely burns down while you are at work, you would lose less than if you lost your private key. The insurance will pay, your wallet and phone were with you at the time, your important documents are all in the cloud, and you can, however awful it may be, still stand in line at some government bureaucracy to get a new birth certificate.

More recently, Ryan McGeehan was helping us put together our security policy and included:

“I am aware that cryptocurrency companies are a global anomaly to the security industry. I am aware that these companies are hacked into deletion at a far greater rate than any industry. I will walk through this industry’s graveyard. I will look through this list and appreciate the scale of this problem.”

When it comes to cryptocurrency, a single string of characters can cause irrecoverable loss. This space mostly operates in a gray area in regards to taxation, regulation, security and jurisdiction. The loss of your private key results in the loss of your funds.

The theft of a private key results in tax-free, identity-free funds that can be mixed, siphoned, used to pay for products or services or converted into (essentially) clean fiat.

I’ve joked that MyEtherWallet needs to budget for the years of therapy our support and education team is going to need after spending their days, nights and weekends with people who have lost their funds. Whether it’s phishing sites, malware, unsafe storage of keys, or other exceptionally creative ways (aka “user error”), the worst part is the helplessness.

We can educate them about what went wrong, we can try to prevent it in the future, but we cannot make the keys reappear or return the funds. They’re gone. Poof.

“Poof” should be a concept reserved for magicians and charlatans. The very real consequences of loss become evident as you spend time in this space and begin to understand the blockchain, cryptography, and key pairs. However, without this baseline knowledge, people only have their experiences with the traditional world (Gmail, Facebook, online banking) which leads to seemingly senseless loss.

When they lose, they don’t care why or how, they care about a solution. With each passing bubble, those entering the space care less about the underlying technology and more about potential profits. The investments have become more irresponsible, the losses larger, and the reactions more accusatory, angry, and, at times, suicidal or homicidal.

The new blockchain user

Cryptocurrency is a global anomaly. Accept that. It is onerous, unique, and elusive. People are not stupid, they are uneducated on the idiosyncrasies of the blockchain.

loading...

Sharing is caring!