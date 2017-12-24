Novo Resources Is Not Worth $600 Million by Dave Kranzler – Investment Research Dynamics

Novo is not worth the $544 million market cap based on Friday’s close using fully-diluted shares. Novo might eventually be worth $600 million or even more. But that reality is several years away. I have been recommending selling to my Mining Stock Journal subscribers for several months. I don’t just ideas to buy, I help my subscribers avoid stocks that are overvalued, for whatever reason.

Novo Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company that is in the early stages of exploring its Karratha gold project in Australia. It also has another gold project, Beatons Creek, in Australia and a property in Nevada. Novo had an extraordinary run in price starting in early July, when it ran from 63 cents (US$) to US$7 by the early October. At its peak valuation, its market cap was $1.39 billion. The stock began to head south after hitting $7. It plunged nearly 29% today (Dec 21) after releasing its latest exploration update.

