The Neocons, Cabal Push For An Event In Ukraine, A Plan Within A Plan (Video)
The economy is breaking down quickly, the yield curve is flattening and there are signs everywhere that a recession is approaching or we have been in a recession since 2016 which the corporate media or Fed will not acknowledge until we are in a recession. Wife of Fusion GPS admits her husband created the document. Ukraine loses gas dispute to Russia. The corporate media is reporting that the Trump administration will supply lethal weapons to Ukraine under Obama’s Ukrainian Freedom Act. The push is coming form the neocon camp. North Korea will not give up their nuclear program no matter how many sanctions are placed on them. The cabal and neocons with the help of the corporate media are pushing war, and will now go all out to do so.
