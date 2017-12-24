Judicial Watch Uncovers A Web of Corruption Video – Bill Still

Good Christmas Eve morning, I’m still reporting on the coup. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch has just released a new treasure trove of FBI emails that has sent Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to quickly announce his retirement – if he can last that long – in March 2018.

Fitton also tell us in Judicial Watch’s Christmas week message how the IRS is still fighting to keep the deposition of Lois Lerner and her top aide from ever seeing the light of day. For example when Tea Party groups started to complain about the unfair treatment they were receiving at the hands of the Obama IRS, Lerher and others met to discuss ways they could further harass these groups to send them a message.

But that’s not all, according to Fitton, there was a vast web of lawlessness for the last 8 years that has to be untangled and the perpetrators – both in and out of government service – must be held to account if we ever want to restore the rule of law.

