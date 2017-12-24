The Hype of “Net Neutrality” by Martin Armstrong – Armstrong Economics

TDC Note – Who believes the FCC is doing something to help the citizens? I do not.

While many people make it sound like the end of the world is approaching with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) vote to repeal the Obama-era power grab to regulate the internet, the reality is not much is likely to change. The FCC repealed the Obama act in a 3-2 vote, but what is not being explained is they have simply restored the way everything existed before 2015. Obama administration sought to regulate internet service providers (ISPs) which were previously covered under the Telecommunications Act of 1934.

The actual meaning and scope of “net neutrality” have been confused over the past two years primarily because people and experts use the term completely differently from the political activists, which the media tend to quote. From a reality check, “net neutrality” means consumers should be able to access the legal content they want using the legal applications and devices they want. To express that as plain as possible, Verizon’s network should not block data going to and from an AT&T customer’s computer. Nobody is going to change anything, at least for now.

