Help GATA repeat in 2018 its successes this year by Chris Powell – GATA

Dear Friend of GATA and Gold:

For exposing central bank rigging of the monetary metals markets, 2017 has been a great year for GATA, even if it has been only a fair one for monetary metals miners and investors.

After a year and a half providing documentation to the newspaper and answering its often irrelevant questions, in August GATA’s work ended up on the front page of The Wall Street Journal, though the newspaper could not bring itself to question any central bank about what GATA’s work alleged:

http://www.gata.org/node/17562

http://www.gata.org/node/17565

In London to speak at the Mines and Money conference a few weeks ago, your secretary/treasurer spent much time presenting and explaining the documentation to another major financial news organization. Though such efforts have only small chances of success, given the timidity of financial journalism, they must be made, since secret market rigging by governments is as legal in nominal democracies as it is in totalitarian countries and can be curbed or stopped only by exposure to a mass audience.

Thanks to its researcher Robert Lambourne, this year GATA exposed the huge new interventions in the gold market by the Bank for International Settlements, the primary gold broker for central banks:

http://www.gata.org/node/17790

GATA also extracted from the BIS a statement that it will not explain its secret interventions in gold, a statement that among fair-minded people should settle the issue of market rigging:

http://www.gata.org/node/17793

Thanks to research by GATA’s friends Ronan Manly of Bullion Star, GoldMoney’s John Butler, and the TF Metals Report’s Craig Hemke, GATA reported more official records of the desire of Western central banks to suppress the gold price even after gold was formally expelled from the world financial system.

http://www.gata.org/node/17372

http://www.gata.org/node/17386

http://www.gata.org/node/17361

http://www.gata.org/node/17333

http://www.gata.org/node/17081

As always throughout the year GATA publicized developments in the legal proceedings that have been exposing rigging of the monetary metals markets and related markets by the investment banks that are formally agents of central banks:

http://www.gata.org/node/17416

http://www.gata.org/node/17407

http://www.gata.org/node/17303

And we formulated a few questions that seem to have quieted the government stooges and the stock touts who, for their own business reasons, have denied government rigging of the monetary metals markets without ever confronting and disputing any of the documentation:

1) Are governments and central banks active in the monetary metals markets or not?

2) Are the documents compiled by GATA from government archives and other official sources asserting such activity genuine or forgeries?

3) If governments and central banks are active in the monetary metals markets, is it just for fun or is it for policy purposes?

4) If such activity by governments and central banks is for policy purposes, do those purposes involve the traditional objectives of defeating an independent world currency that competes with government currencies and interferes with government control of interest rates and, indeed, interferes with control of the entire economy and society itself?

Of course GATA has not yet liberated the world from the totalitarianism of modern central banking. An organization as small as we are will never be able to accomplish that; the world will have to do this itself. The most GATA can do is to document this totalitarianism and explain why the world should care about it and act against it.

Such work requires financial support, and while GATA is pretty good at documenting the market rigging, we’re not very good at all at raising money. We have a few astoundingly loyal supporters but we can’t keep going back to them for help. We must broaden our support even as the monetary metals mining industry is, on the whole, as timid as the financial news business and even as most gold advocates who have accumulated great wealth seem to want nothing to do with us, refusing to respond to our appeals, lest they provoke the wrath of their governments.

So if you find GATA’s work worthwhile, are not yet entirely demoralized by our long struggle, and have not already made a contribution to us, please consider doing so now by visiting the “How to Help” page of our internet site here:

http://www.gata.org/node/16

Contributions remain federally tax-deductible in the United States, and we’ll try to deliver as much next year as we did this year.

Thanks for your consideration.

CHRIS POWELL, Secretary/Treasurer

Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee Inc.

[email protected]



* * *

