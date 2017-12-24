FBI:DOJ Cabal Trying to Destroy Trump Video – Bill Still

James Kallstrom, the former Asst. Director of the FBI, discussed the Clinton Cabal’s coup attempt with Fox Business host, Stewart Varney this week.

Kallstrom says a powerful, illegal cabal is currently operating within the FBI and Dept. of Justice determined to take down President Trump and protect Hillary Clinton at all costs, including obstruction of justice. That’s right, the former Asst. Director of the FBI says that a criminal cabal has taken over FBI and Justice Department.

In other words, the rule of law has ended and we have now moved into governance by the law of the jungle – thereby arresting a thousand years of the development of civilization. According to Kallstrom:

“The FBI is not in the business of planning to destroy a President of the United States. These are Comey people in the FBI and Justice Department.”

“Ever since [Trump] was elected, we’ve seen this … phony challenge to Trump about collusion and Russia, which nothing could be further from the truth. All the collusion is with the Democrats, and it’s very, very depressing to [the] FBI agents.”



Then Kallstrom wondered why Trump hasn’t ordered Attorney General Jeff Sessions to turn over the documents requested by Congress to help with their investigation.

“Why is the Trump Justice Department not complying with subpoenas?”

However, Kallstrom does hold out hope that justice will prevail. Watch his eyes as he makes the following statement:

This is a man who knows something.

