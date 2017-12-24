The End of the World as We Know It by Bill Bonner – Bonner and Partners

BALTIMORE – In all the excitement surrounding the passing of the GOP tax bill, we almost missed it.

But on Tuesday, as stocks rose to a record high in anticipation of a huge payoff to corporate America, bonds fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (which rises as the bond price falls) rose to 2.39%.

That’s up from a record low, recorded in July 2016, of only 1.39%.

Ringing the Bell

It is still too early to know for sure. But we wonder. Twenty years from now, will we (or someone else) be talking about this moment?:

“It was all so obvious. I don’t understand why no one noticed. After 30 years of easy money policies, central banks switched to tighter money policies. They said so. We should have known the bull market was over. Stocks and bonds were in for a rough ride.”

They say they don’t ring a bell at the top of the market. It’s only later – often many years later – after the background noise dissipates, that you hear it, loud and clear.

If we were listening back in 1980, for instance, we might have heard Fed chief Paul Volcker make an important announcement.

“That’s the end of the bear market in bonds,” he said… or words to that effect.

Volcker promised to crush inflation and thereby bring down bond yields and interest rates. Bond prices had to rise. Stock prices, too.

Good to his word, as bond prices rose, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell from 14.59% in January 1982 all the way down to the aforementioned 1.39% in July of last year.

And stocks rose from under 1,000 on the Dow to 24,725 today. The entire financial world – including prices, economies, and even our attitudes – was shaped by that 30-year bull market. Now, almost everything in the financial world depends on real rates of interest (adjusted for inflation) staying near zero.

And then we went deaf…

