Efforts to combat fake news aren’t working, Facebook admits Video – RT

TDC Note – Are these idiots finally coming to their senses? Are they coming to realize that people are actually looking for real news and understand that anything Facebook “flags as fake” is more-than-likely the real thing? It sure seems that way. It sounds as if real news may have caught a break, unless Facebook, like twitter and google simply turn the algorithms against the known trouble-makers – you know, the websites like The Daily Coin, that actually publish material based on facts instead of a steady stream of lies, deceit and propaganda.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Facebook’s fight against fake news – has resulted in a boomerang effect. The site’s been trying to ‘red flag’ articles that contain false information. But forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest… as Jacqueline Vouga explains



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!