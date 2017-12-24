The Coming Anastrophe (Video)
The Coming Anastrophe Video – Corbett Report
In this age of economic and societal Armageddon, everyone is looking for peace and stability: so why are so many agitating for violent revolution? Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we take a page from “It’s A Wonderful Life” to explore the possibility for peaceful, community-based solutions to our problems and attempt to answer the question: what is the opposite of catastrophe?
