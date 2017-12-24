And The Angel Said Unto Them… Peanuts via Kyle Anderson

Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Derek Peters [YT Comment]

I just Noticed one thing here, see if anyone catches it. Linus does something here very unussual, he never did in any of the other charlie brown episodes, guess what he does here, His blanket is his security, his life, all the others, want him to give it up, there is an episode where Lucy takes it away from him. Even many fans, want to see linus part ways with the blanket, this scene here, he parts ways with it willingly, the only time he does that. Because with Jesus, that is the only security and life you need. Watch it again, and think about it, see if you noticed that Linus drops the blanket and parts ways with it.﻿



