Surviving Martial Law (Part II)

Surviving Martial Law (Part II)

By Frank Bates

Recently, we took a look at what martial law is and some of the ways you can try to survive it.

An emergency state that can be declared at any time by the government, martial law features the military taking over governmental functions for the purpose of restoring order during a time of chaos.

If people are rioting in the streets and you believe your home and the lives of you and your family are at risk, you might not mind martial law being declared. It could be the only thing that keeps you safe.

But if the government were to decide to declare martial law before conditions such as those exist, it would be safe to assume it is more interested in taking people’s freedoms away so that it can more easily control them.

Police and Soldiers and Tanks, Oh, No!

Once martial law has been put into place, there will be a significant military presence in the streets, especially in urban areas. Plenty of armed soldiers and tanks will be in clear view, with people’s behavior being closely watched.

Curfews will be announced to keep people off the streets from dusk to dawn. People will not be allowed to gather in groups of more than 10 or 20. Travel restrictions will be enacted.

Freedom of speech and freedom of the press could both be quashed during a period of martial law, especially if the government does not like what you are saying or what kind of news is being disseminated.

So what’s the best way for you to handle the situation once it comes about?

First of all, let’s understand one thing: This WILL happen at some point or another. Look how much our country has changed in less than 250 years and especially in the past 25 years.

Government keeps getting bigger, states’ rights keep getting smaller and many in Congress no longer want to serve but be served. And feared. And obeyed. We are headed toward a totalitarian state and it’s just going to keep getting worse.

Bugging out Is Best… if You Can

The single best way to deal with martial law is to quietly bug out to a predetermined location in a remote area where you have established a place with food, water and other supplies that will carry you through for as long as martial law is in effect. Unfortunately, the percentage of people who are prepared for this is probably less than 1%.

If you are among the 99%-plus who will need to stick around and try to stay anonymous, welcome to the club. This will be a big challenge, but at least you will have company.

