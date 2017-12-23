Putin: Russia Not Seeking Confrontation With Other Powers from Sputnik News

The Russian president said at the United Russia party congress on Saturday that Moscow will build relations with the Western and Eastern partners on the principles of mutual trust.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Delivering a speech at the meeting, Vladimir Putin said that the sovereignty resting on the power of the army and the naval forces can ensure the stable development of Russia.

READ MORE: Moscow to Take Into Account New US Strategy When Insuring Own Security

“Our might is directed against external threats, including terrorism. We do not seek and will not seek confrontation with anyone, we will continue our open and honest foreign policy,” the Russian leader has pointed out.

Putin went on to note that Moscow will keep boosting the Eurasian economic union and propose the creation of a broader integrational project that would include the western and eastern countries. He added that Russian authorities are ready to work with all the states that look for cooperation on the principles of “trust and equality.

“We will never sacrifice the security of our citizens and the national interests of our people,” the Russian president underscored, adding that the government should focus on the protection of the rights and freedoms of people.

Президент Владимир Владимирович Путин выступает на XVII съездом партии Единая Россия #ерсъезд #единаяроссия pic.twitter.com/taurmUaGca — Светлана Журова (@szhurova) December 23, 2017

TWEET: President Putin is delivering a speech at XVII United Russia party congress

The United Russia party has recently spoken out of its support for Vladimir Putin’s candidacy in the upcoming presidential election after he announced his decision to take part in the race as an independent contestant.

Source Link – Sputnik News

loading...

Sharing is caring!