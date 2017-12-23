Mike Adams Of Natural News Attacked And Forced To ‘Water Down’ Political Videos On YouTube – War Against Independent Media Reaches Fevered Pitch By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Yet another independent voice is being silenced on Google’s video platform YouTube, with threats to shut his entire channel down if he does not “water down” his political commentary. While he is going to comply in order not to be completely silenced, he is also fighting back, not just for himself but by taking the chance and a severe monetary hit by preparing undertake a multi-million dollar project to launch a YouTube alternative website by the summer of 2018, in order to provide a platform for the rest of the Independent Media that is under censorship attack on multiple fronts.

Below: The Health Ranger announces a reduction in posting political commentary to YouTube due to YouTube’s outrageous censorship of any ideas which are critical of the delusional Left.

In a follow up video (found here) Adam’s details more about his plans to launch the YouTube alternative, where he is very upfront about the fact that he will not be offering the ad revenue to which YouTube offers, at least to those they do not restrict, demonetize and censor for political opinions that do not toe the official MSM line, but that he will be offering an option for donating to creators where users can independently support video creators they enjoy.

What they have done with Mike Adams should be a crime, they could not control him by limiting his “ad revenue” because Mike doesn’t use their ads, he creates his revenue by selling his awesome products, so they went straight into intimidation, and threats of completely silencing him on their platform. Remember, Google once blocked hundreds of thousands of Mike’s pages from their search engine, with no justification.

BIG TECHS WAR AGAINST INDEPENDENT MEDIA

As ANP has detailed multiple times since the 2016 presidential election, an out-right war has been declared against Independent Media websites that do not mimic every assertion and in many cases clear documented lies being told in the MSM.

Twitter has been purging independent voices under the guise of battling “extremism,” and it has already been reported that they “shadow ban” conservatives and Independent Media.

In early December Twitter silenced a veteran conservative journalist, Bridget Johnson, who has written bylines at places like USA Today, the Hill, Politico, NPR, and the Jerusalem Post and more. Breitbart highlighted her ban as part of Twitter’s ongoing purge of of Independent or conservatives in order to silence opinions Twitter officials do not agree with.

A link to Johnson’s cache’d tweets (from late September) shows nothing close to any of the flame wars, abuse, taunting, bullying or anything else that violates Twitter’s intentionally-cryptic terms of service. As someone who has known Bridget for going on 10 years (in the early days of the inter-web-dot-nets I blogged at her site), this suspension makes even less sense. She is a total pro, a pursuer of facts, and as her Facebook account shows, nothing close to a flaming partisan. As of now it appears as though Johnson is just the latest victim of Twitter’s Kafka-esque campaign to chill conservative speech, a campaign with no set rules, guidelines, or explanations when you are entirely disappeared due to a capricious act of corporate fascism.

Another example comes from PJ Media columnist Megan Fox, who explained that every time she gets attention from someone like Rush Limbaugh or a link from Drudge, one of the big tech giants suspends her.

Don’t get noticed in the major mainstream press as a conservative if you want to keep your social media accounts. The first time Rush Limbaugh read one of my articles, my YouTube channel was demonetized. The second time, which was last week, my Twitter account was suspended. On November 26, I published an article titled “Teachers Attend ‘LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP’ Sensitivity Training (WTF?).” The next day Matt Drudge linked it and it went viral. Then Rush Limbaugh read it on the air. A few hours later, my Twitter account was suspended for responding to someone commenting about the article who accused me of “harming people” by writing it. My response used a colloquialism, “go hang,” which Twitter claims is harassment. I used it in the colloquial style that, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, means “I don’t care what you say,” which is exactly how I meant it.

