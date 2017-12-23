Max Keiser & Jim Rickards: Magical thinking, whimsical robots & melting Alaska Video – RT

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss magical thinking, whimsical robots, and melting Alaska. In the second half, Max continues his interview with author Jim Rickards of Meraglim.com about predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence… and bitcoin and gold.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!