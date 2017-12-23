Kevin Duffy: Rising Rate Environment Will Crack the Everything Bubble? Video – Wall St for Main St

Jason Burack of Wall St for Main St interviewed returning guest, hedge fund manager Kevin Duffy of Bearing Asset Management http://bearingasset.com/. Kevin works with Bill Laggner managing money at their hedge fund and he’s worked in the financial industry for over 25 years. Kevin and Bill had an amazing run of profitable trades from 2007-2009 during the last major global financial crisis.

Kevin is also a follower of the Austrian School of Economics.

During this 25+ minute interview, Jason asks Kevin about all the crazy, central bank intervention done in 2017 and how it felt like “central bankers gone wild.”

Kevin thinks that central banks like the Fed, Bank of Japan (BOJ), and European Central Bank (ECB), will at least attempt to try and reduce their balance sheets meaningfully, but that the attempt might fail. Kevin thinks that a rising rate environment has a high probability of cracking the everything bubble that has been occurring in asset prices (except for gold and silver) for the last few years.



