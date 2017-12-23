Gold, Yuan or Crypto: What Will Replace Dollar Hegemony? Video – Ron Paul Institute

All Empires have collaborators and accomplices. Creditors, vassals, and partners will play ball with the Empire if they see it in their interest to do so. But once the Empire over-stretches militarily or financially (or both) the search for the exit door begins. Ron Paul discusses the race to get away from the dollar on today’s Liberty Report!

